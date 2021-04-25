Alleged DC-area pastor charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.5M PPP loan

An alleged D.C.-area pastor is in trouble – arrested for wire fraud after federal investigators say he filed false tax documents to obtain a $1.5 million dollar Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

The Covid19 relief loans, known as "PPP loans," became available through the 2020 CARES Act to assist struggling business owners through the pandemic.

Federal investigators say 45-year-old Rudolph Brooks Jr. owned a company called, "Cars Direct by Gavawn HWD Bob’s Motors." Cars Direct is a company that buys and sells cars. Authorities say Brooks’ business was forfeited in October of 2012 and that Brooks revived it in late May of 2020, after bring approved for the $1.5 million earlier that May.

Investigators claim Brooks falsified tax documents and that both Maryland State and IRS records never showed his company as hiring employees, paying wages or paying unemployment taxes.

Brooks allegedly deposited the PPP loan money into his own personal account and used it to purchase 39 used luxury model cars. This included a 2017 Mercedes Benz, two 2017 Infinity Q50s, a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, a 2005 Bentley Continental, a 2018 Tesla Model 3, according to the federal complaint.

That Tesla Model 3, reportedly in Brook’s name, was among items seized with warrants. Investigators also say they seized almost $2.3 million from 11 bank accounts and believe Brooks was trying to obtain two other COVID19 relief loans.

If convicted Brooks could face a maximum sentence of 20-years in federal prison but officials say sentences for federal crimes are typically less.

Several Christian outlets identified Brooks as Pastor of a church called, Kingdom Tabernacle of Restoration. One neighbor said he did not know where Brooks preached, but did know he operated as clergy. YouTube videos show the man the neighbor identified as Brooks, preaching to a smaller gathering.

FOX 5 went to the possible Northeast D.C. address for Kingdom Tabernacle of Restoration and found an empty lot under construction. We also went to the suspect’s home, which is the same address listed for his business. We found an abandoned-looking home that appeared to be under construction as well.

Neighbor say a fire damaged the home and that the home has appeared in the same condition with contractors appearing and disappearing, for about a year. Those same neighbors say they are frustrated with the owner and have been trying to either get him or the county to address the property.

FOX 5 made several calls to those associated with Brooks. No one responded in time for this report.

