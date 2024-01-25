Alexandria woman who found abandoned toddler: 'She needs love'

Police in Alexandria are launching a joint investigation after a toddler was abandoned near a condominium complex.

The toddler believed to be between 1-2 years old, according to police, was dropped off in front of 8 South Van Dorn Street in Alexandria around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. She was dressed warmly and appeared to be in good health, Alexandria police said.

Fatima Rahali was parking her car when she said she saw a man drop off the child.

"Only words I heard was ‘papa.’ She asked for her papa," Rahali said. "I feel lucky when I grabbed her because it was just love between us two, you know? I never held a baby. She needs love. She needs to find her parents. Please. If anyone watches this, please do something. Why they drop her here? What kind of human?"

The little girl is in the custody of Alexandria DCHS Child Welfare Services as of Thursday. Police said they are meeting with the child’s family members as part of the joint investigation, but they did not specify how they are related or how they got in contact with authorities.

Rahali said she held the toddler for hours as police investigated.

"It’s really hard for me, you know? I couldn’t sleep last night. I was thinking about the situation. I was here until 11 or 12 at night," she said.

Eneida Balcarcel of Alexandria is a mother and said she could never imagine leaving her child.

"Thank God she’s safe. Hopefully being cared for as she needs to be, but the fact that it seems like no one is looking for her, it’s really an odd situation," Balcarcel said. "She looks so young. Obviously, she can’t speak for herself, can’t defend herself."

Alexandria police have located a possible video of the vehicle that was used by the person who dropped off the child and working to identify the owner of the car. They are also working with agencies looking into any reported missing children that could be related.