Toddler abandoned in Alexandria; authorities search for parents: police

Authorities are asking for help finding the parents or guardians of a toddler left at a Virginia home.

Alexandria Police say the young girl was dropped off by an unknown person at 8 S. Van Dorn St. around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Toddler abandoned in Alexandria; police search for parents (Alexandria Police / @AlexandriaVAPD)

The girl is currently in the care of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.