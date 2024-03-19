Alexandria teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Eva Irwin, an English teacher at Alexandria City High School, won the Milken Educator Award – often referred to as the "Oscar of Teaching."

Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken, alongside State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons, presented Irwin with the award, along with a $25,000 cash prize, on Tuesday.

"During her short time at Alexandria City High School, Eva Irwin’s dedication and leadership are commendable and making a positive impact on students, colleagues and the community," said Milken. "We are proud to welcome Eva to the Milken Educator Network and look forward to seeing her accomplish even greater things in the future to advance educators and students."

Irwin is the first Alexandria City Public Schools teacher to receive the Milken Educator Award.

"We are blessed with outstanding teachers in Virginia, and Eva Irwin at Alexandria City High School is one of the best in the nation," said Dr. Coons. "It is great to see her receive the recognition she deserves and that we could all celebrate her achievement. She is a great representative for Virginia teachers across the Commonwealth."

"It was so shocking to me," said Irwin to FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart. "It is such an honor knowing the caliber of people I work with."

The Milken Family Foundation will honor up to 75 recipients across the country.