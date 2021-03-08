Alexandria sheriff retiring after nearly 45 years in law enforcement

The Alexandria Sheriff is retiring after nearly 45 years in law enforcement.

Sheriff Dana Lawhorne says he plans on wrapping up his career when his term expires at the end of this year.

Lawhorne – an Alexandria native – has been the sheriff since 2006, after serving in the Alexandria police department for 27 years.

The 63-year-old is now in his fourth term as sheriff.

Lawhorne provided a statement regarding his retirement:

Following 43 years of public service, I have decided to retire at the end of this year when my current term expires. This is a difficult decision because it is hard to leave a job that you love and are still passionate about. I have known since I was 14 years old that this is what I wanted to do, and there was not one day where I wasn’t grateful to have this opportunity to serve my city. I am fortunate to have accomplished everything I wanted to and while I remain committed to being an active member of this community, I believe the time is right to announce my retirement plans.

He says serving as sheriff was the highlight of his career in law enforcement.



