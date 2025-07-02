Alexandria residents frustrated with repeated power outages

The Brief An Alexandria neighborhood lost power as storms moved through the area Tuesday night. Dominion Energy officials told FOX 5 more than 1,000 customers were left in the dark across nearly 60 locations in Alexandria. One neighbor tells FOX 5 that this isn't the first time and she says she's getting fed up with the repeated outages.



Severe thunderstorms knocked out power at an apartment complex in northern Virginia on Tuesday but some residents say it’s happened over a dozen times and they want something done about it.

What they're saying:

Ismalis Mendoza's unit was one of dozens of apartments located in Parkside Alexandria that was left without power following Tuesday’s storms.

The heavy wind and rain caused the lights to turn off. Crews were able to restore it but Mendoza was forced to go around her home with a candle or a flashlight for hours.

Heavy trees, limbs and lightning damage has caused down wires throughout the area.

Dominion Energy officials told FOX 5 more than 1,000 customers were left in the dark across nearly 60 locations in Alexandria.

Mendoza says this has happened more than a dozen times over three months, reminding her of back home in the Caribbean.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 reached out to Dominion Energy and the spokesperson says a team will look into what’s happening with the power.

Dominion crews worked throughout the night into the morning to restore power for Alexandria residents.