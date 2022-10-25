Alexandria reducing speed limits on West End roads

The city of Alexandria is implementing new speed limits on select corridors this fall.

City Manager Jim Parajon approved a unanimous recommendation from the City’s Traffic and Parking Board to reduce speed limits in the following areas:

- North Beauregard Street (Entire Length): Reduce the posted speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour and reduce the school zone speed limits from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

- West Braddock Road (North Beauregard Street to Quaker Lane): Reduce the posted speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour and reduce the school zone speed limits from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

- North Howard Street (Lynn House Driveway to Braddock Road): Reduce the school zone speed limit on North Howard Street from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

- Seminary Road (Kenmore Avenue to North Pickett Street): Reduce the school zone speed limit from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

- King Street (Radford Street to Quincy Street): Install a new 15-mile-per-hour school zone speed limit.

The changes come after there were over 500 crashes on these corridors since 2015, including 20 fatal or severe crashes. These crashes left over 250 people injured.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, speed limit changes alone can lead to measurable declines in speed and crashes.