New pilot program in Alexandria to study whether lower speed limits are needed

Safer streets could be on the horizon in Alexandria, Virginia all thanks to a new state law allowing lower speed limits.

Patricia Turner says her street feels like a raceway than a roadway sometimes.

"It’s not safe, at all. Not at all," Turners says.

She’s lived in Alexandria nearly 30 years, and says the 25 mile an hour speed limit in front of her home is too high, and people drive too fast.

"On a Friday night or Saturday night, 50. They’re going 50 up the street," Turner says.

Her hopes of a speed limit reduction just got a little bit higher.

Virginia law used to require that neighborhood and business district roads have 25 mile an hour speed limits. But a state law passed last year gives local governments the authority to reduce the speed limit in those areas to 15 if they choose.

Last week, Alexandria’s Council voted to give the town manager the authority to lower speed limits.

"I would love, love to see 15 miles per hour," Patricia Turner said.

"This is the same process that we always had, we do a study, we go to the traffic and parking board, we work with the community and the city manager then can reduce the speed limit," said Hillary Orr, Alexandria’s Deputy Transportation Director.

Orr says this likely won’t happen everywhere and won’t happen immediately.

Alexandria is planning to do a pilot program in one particular part of town, reducing the speed limit and utilizing other traffic calming measures.

They’ll study possible impacts and create a criteria by which to possibly evaluate other roads. This will happen over the next year,

"We do look in residential areas where there are kids, where there are transit stops, where there are schools, and where you have a lot more pedestrian activity," Orr said.

Fox 5 spoke with neighbors who don’t believe they have a speeding problem, but think a lower speed limit will help slow drivers down, especially in areas with bikers and/or kids.

"It’s definitely something where the slower it is, the more people have time to notice what’s around them and kids and bikes," said Vincent Beggs, an Alexandria resident.

Last fall, Arlington County voted to reduce the speed limit near schools from 25 to 20 miles per hour.