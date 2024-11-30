Alexandria police turn Christmas tree sales into opportunities for local kids

The holidays are a time for giving, and in Alexandria, a special Christmas tree brings that spirit to life.

Operated by the Alexandria Police Department, this holiday tradition has been going strong for 30 years.

Every tree sold at the Alexandria Police Youth Camp (APYC) Christmas tree lot helps fund scholarships for local children to attend summer camp. With 100% of the proceeds going toward the cause, these trees are changing lives beyond the holiday season.

Virginia resident, Aisha Madhi, says she travels from Burke each year to purchase her tree.

"I like knowing that my purchase helps in a positive way," she said.

Officers like Kevin Perez say it’s about more than sales, it’s about the impact.

"A lot of these kids go to camp, do activities, and have adventures they never thought of before. You really see them coming out of their shell, building friendships, and creating memories that last a lifetime," Perez shared.

For many families, shopping at this tree lot is more than just a holiday errand. It’s an opportunity to support a meaningful cause while connecting with the community.

"There’s lots of places you can get trees, but this is a place that’s rooted in the community," Madhi said. "They have a great selection, great volunteers—it’s always just a nice experience coming here."

The tree lot, located at 110 Callahan Drive, is open now through Sunday, December 15th. Weekday hours are from 4 to 8 p.m., and during the weekend, the lot is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officer Perez says he hopes the tradition inspires the next generation.

"Hopefully, one day, those children will continue the tradition and give back to the next generation," he said.

If you’re looking for the perfect tree this holiday season, consider visiting the Alexandria Police Youth Camp Christmas tree lot. You’ll not only bring holiday cheer to your home, but also give local kids the chance to grow, learn, and thrive.