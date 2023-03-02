Alexandria Police Department to add body cameras to officer uniforms

The Alexandria Police Department will soon add body cameras to their uniforms.

APD made the announcement on Thursday saying the deployment of the body cameras will begin in April.

"This in turn will create greater transparency and accountability in its interactions with the public," APD says.

Deployment of the cameras will be on a rolling basis, with a goal of all personnel being issued a camera as a part of their required gear within a year.

APD says they are still drafting the policy that governs the use of body cameras. A draft of the policy will be online for public review as well as a form for public feedback.