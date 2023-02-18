DC Police release body camera video of officer-involved shooting in Southeast

Police in D.C. released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened on Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. on February 10.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident started when they received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a woman who was being assaulted in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road.

Officers responded to the call and discovered a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. As officers were investigating the assault, they learned that the victim and the suspect had gotten into an argument, and during that time, the suspect hit the woman with a metal box.

The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators said as officers were canvassing the area searching for the suspect, they witnessed a man get into the passenger side of a four-door burgundy-colored Jeep SUV.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop the person believing that he was the suspect wanted for the assault. That person, identified as 38-year-old Steven Shaw, of Northeast, D.C., was later determined to not be the suspect in the assault.

The body camera video from the incident shows the officer walk up to the parked car Shaw was in, and ask him several times to step out.

After Shaw did not comply, a struggle began between him and the officer, during which the officer is heard multiple times yelling "stop reaching" as his hand can be seen near his waistband.

Police said that's when the officer opened fire on Shaw.

"He shot me," Shaw is heard yelling after the struggle. "Why you shoot me?"

Officers are then seen handcuffing Shaw and pulling him out of the car as witnesses gather around.

Shaw was taken to Medstar Washington Hospital Center for surgery after the incident. While at the hospital, police discovered cocaine in Shaw's possession and charged him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

As of Friday, Shaw's family says he remains in the hospital, handcuffed to his bed.

Another man, 59-year-old Wallace Lewis, who is the suspect police were originally searching for, was later arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

The officer involved in the shooting, identified on Friday as Alex Rosario-Berroa, remains on administrative leave.

The shooting is now being reviewed by the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office. After that review, MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will also investigate the case.