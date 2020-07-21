Alexandria mourning city official killed in Fairfax County crash

article

The city of Alexandria is mourning a city official who was killed in a crash in Fairfax County.

On Monday morning, Robert Bloom – public safety systems administrator in the Department of Emergency and Customer Communications – was killed in a crash in Huntington.

Fairfax County police began investigating when they responded to the scene of the crash on North Kings Highway in Huntington around 9:24 a.m.

Bloom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second vehicle was struck by debris, but the driver was not injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

If you have any information that might help police, call (703) 280-0543.

