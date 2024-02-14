Alexandria mother, daughter charged in shoplifting spree: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a mother and daughter they say stole from several stores in the Leesburg area.

Officials say Lucy Lamb, 57, and Landon Lamb, 22, both of Alexandria, Virginia, face five counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Police say on Monday, February 12, the two allegedly stole merchandise from multiple retail locations at the Leesburg Premium Outlets and at a nearby shopping center.

Lucy Lamb, 57, and Landon Lamb, 22 (Leesburg Police Department)

They were spotted at their vehicle in the mall’s parking lot that afternoon. Police say they recovered clothing, household goods, and pet supplies totally over $1,500.

They were both transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where each was released on an unsecured bond.