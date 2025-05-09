Alexandria McDonald's suspends dine-in service for customers 21 and younger amid safety concerns

The Brief McDonald's limits dine-in service to 21+ due to juvenile violence concerns. Staff report safety fears as policy developed with school and law enforcement. Younger customers can still order via mobile app or enter with an adult.



A McDonald’s near Thomas Edison High School is temporarily suspending dine-in service for customers 21 and younger due to ongoing incidents of juvenile violence inside the restaurant.

McDonald's limits dine-in access

What we know:

A sign posted at the entrance outlines the new policy, which requires adult customers to ring a doorbell to get in. Staff members are also stationed at the door to enforce the restriction.

McDonald’s employees say the situation had become so severe that some staff were left in tears, fearing for their safety. A recent police response to the location emphasized ongoing concerns. Two years ago, FOX 5 reported on two teens being arrested after a gun discharged in the men’s restroom.

Policy aims to enhance safety

"We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer," read a statement from the McDonald's owner. "We’ve enhanced our Franconia Road McDonald’s security measures in an effort to promote a safe environment for our staff and customers. This policy was developed in partnership with local school officials with oversight from local law enforcement. This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all."

The owner thanked the community for its understanding, patience, and support.

While dine-in service is restricted, customers under 21 can still place orders through the mobile app for pickup outside. Young guests accompanied by an adult are also permitted inside.

Image 1 of 4 ▼