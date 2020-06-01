Alexandria mayor says most complied with social distancing rules over weekend

Alexandria's mayor says people were generally complying with social distancing rules over the weekend as the city took its first steps toward reopening.

Mayor Justin Wilson said the city began phase one of its reopening plan on Friday. City leaders are asking residents to make only essential trips and to wear cloth face coverings around other. Social distancing rules still apply.

Wilson said there were no demonstrations held in Alexandria over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

Advertisement

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic