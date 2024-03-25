Alexandria man charged after trying to grab officer's gun while resisting arrest, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to grab an Arlington police officer’s gun while resisting arrest.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Clarendon Boulevard at approximately 6:10 p.m. on March 22 for a report of theft.

Upon arrival, police determined that a man had entered a business, picked up merchandise and left without paying.

Police put out a lookout and an officer spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect in the area of Clarendon Boulevard and N. Rhodes Street. The officer told the suspect to stop but he refused.

The officer then attempted to detain the suspect, who began resisting. Police say the suspect grabbed the handle of the officer’s gun and kicked the officer.

The officer then pepper-sprayed the suspect and took him into custody. Medics took him to an area hospital for medical evaluation. He has been identified as 30-year-old Steven Toussaint, of Alexandria.

The officer sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Toussaint was arrested and charged with assault on police, attempted disarming a police officer, petit larceny and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.