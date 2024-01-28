Expand / Collapse search

Alexandria man arrested after violating protective order, barricading self in home: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was taken into custody following a barricade situation in Alexandria Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of John Carlyle Street around 11 a.m. where a man who had violated a protective order had barricaded himself alone inside. 

Negotiators responded to the scene and by 12:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. 

No injuries were reported. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to investigate.


 