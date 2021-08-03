Alexandria City Public Schools to require masks in fall 2021 regardless of vaccination status

The Alexandria City School Board has unanimously approved the recommendation to require masks in fall 2021 for everyone inside all Alexandria City Public Schools facilities regardless of vaccination status.

The mask requirement was developed in partnership with the Alexandria Health Department (AHD) and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health.

The first day of school for ACPS in the 2021-22 school year is Aug. 24 for all schools except Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School, which begins on Aug. 9.

The mask policy will be one of several health mitigation measures in ACPS schools as the 2021-22 school year begins. These include daily online health screening, temperature screenings in school entrances, continued enhanced cleaning, and procedures to limit the number of visitors in school facilities.

Families are asked to drop off students outside of school and visitors will be limited. All essential approved visitors will be expected to adhere to the established safety mitigation strategies.