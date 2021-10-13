Alexandria City Public Schools temporarily reinstate school resource officers

The Alexandria City Council voted to temporarily reinstate school resource officers at Alexandria City Public Schools.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The vote came after ACPS Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings and the city's police chief pleaded with Council members to bring back the officers.

The move comes less than six months after removing school resource officers from facilities.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the decision came as a surprise after council members who voted to delete the school resource officer program sent out a statement Tuesday saying they would not change their minds but that they would add more security for schools.

The vote to temporarily reinstate school resource officers follows recent security scares, Alnwick says. In September, two students were shot at nearby Bradlee Shopping Center where students frequent. A student was recently arrested outside of a school with a gun and numerous fights have been recorded and posted on social media, Alnwick says.

Hutchings told the Council that staff are not equipped to handle guns or gang problems.