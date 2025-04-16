Expand / Collapse search

"Alex Ovechkin Day" declared April 11th by DC Mayor Bowser

Published  April 16, 2025 11:39am EDT
April 11th named "Alex Ovechkin Day"

D.C. Mayor Bowser declares April 11th "Alex Ovechkin Day."

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. Mayor Bowser officially proclaimed April 11 as "Alex Ovechkin Day."

Bowser congratulated Ovechkin on his contribution to the team's many successes, from 16 playoff appearances to the Capitals' winning their first Stanley Cup in 2018.

"Today at Capital One Arena, we come together as Washingtonians, as hockey fans, and admirers of the Great 8, to celebrate Ovi on this amazing accomplishment and to thank him for being with the Capitals his entire NHL career and being a vital component to what makes us the District of Champions."

The backstory:

This news comes just a week after the star became the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-held record of 894 goals. 

The 39-year-old Washington Capitals captain scored his 895th career goal on Sunday against the New York Islanders, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record of 894. 

