Alert issued after rabid raccoon found in Anne Arundel County community

Health officials in Anne Arundel County have issued an alert after a raccoon found in the Edgewater community tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon had been spotted near the 1500 block of Mayfield Road in the Woodland Beach area.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is asking anyone who came in contact with the racoon to contact them at at 410-222-7254.

Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated.

The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

More information about rabies can be found online.

To get a free fact sheet on rabies, call 410-222-7254.