Alaska Airlines passenger dies during flight

Alaska Airlines has confirmed an unidentified passenger recently died during a flight.

"A guest passed away during our flight from Seattle to Nashville on Monday," a company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "Our hearts are with the family. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing further details."

According to WKRN, the deceased passenger was removed once the plane landed at Nashville International Airport. after arriving shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

A cause of death has not been given.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



