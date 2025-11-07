Airports affected by shutdown as flight cancellations surge nationwide

The Federal Aviation Administration’s unprecedented order to reduce flights nationwide amid the record-long government shutdown is taking effect Friday morning.

The 40 airports selected by the FAA cover more than two dozen states and include major hubs in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the order.

Multiple airports in major metro areas, including New York, Houston, Chicago and in the Washington, D.C. region, will be affected, with fallout likely to reach smaller regional airports as well.

In the DMV, Reagan National averages 800 to 850 flights per day, with Dulles International seeing similar volume. A 10% reduction would impact roughly 80 to 85 flights at each airport. At BWI, which handles about 650 daily flights, the cutback would affect around 65.

Airlines scrambled to adjust schedules and began canceling flights Thursday ahead of the FAA’s order, while travelers with weekend plans waited anxiously to see if their flights would still take off.

More than 810 flights have been canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. Delta Air Lines said it would cut about 170 flights Friday, while American Airlines planned to cancel 220 a day through Monday.

The FAA said flight reductions will begin at 4% and increase to 10% by Nov. 14. The cuts will apply to all commercial airlines between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

The agency said the cutbacks are needed to ease pressure on air traffic controllers, who haven’t been paid in more than a month. Many are working six-day weeks with mandatory overtime, and growing numbers have started calling out as financial strain and fatigue take a toll.

Flight cancellation updates from major U.S. airlines::

American Airlines flight cancellations

About 220 flights canceled daily through Monday; 6,000 still operating.

Travel waiver allows free changes or refunds, including for nonrefundable tickets.

Customers urged to check flight status on aa.com or the mobile app.

Delta Air Lines flight cancellations

All FAA-directed cancellations for Nov. 7–8 are complete.

Flexible rebooking and refunds offered, including for Basic fares, during the affected travel period.

Most flights, including long-haul international, will operate as scheduled.

United Airlines flight cancellations

United’s schedule changes for Nov. 7–9 are now in effect.

Long-haul international and hub-to-hub flights remain unaffected.

About 4,000 daily flights still operating, with more seats available for rebooking.

Refunds offered to all travelers, including Basic Economy, even if flights aren’t canceled.

United Airlines has also posted the following flight cancellations at D.C area airports due to FAA-mandated schedule reductions. These are flights that are either departing from or arriving at Dulles International, Reagan National and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport:

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

Dulles (IAD): 20 flights

Reagan National (DCA): 4 flights

Baltimore/Washington (BWI): 2 flights

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Dulles (IAD): 20 flights

Reagan National (DCA): 4 flights

Baltimore/Washington (BWI): 0 flights

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025

Dulles (IAD): 18 flights

Reagan National (DCA): 8 flights

Baltimore/Washington (BWI): 0 flights

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations

Safety remains the airline’s top priority amid potential schedule changes.

Canceled flights will trigger automatic rebooking and follow-up notifications.

Refunds available for canceled flights or if customers choose not to travel, including non-refundable fares.

Travelers with flights Nov. 7–12 may rebook or fly standby without fare difference.

Refunds also available for voluntary cancellations made on or after Nov. 6.

Alaska Airlines flight cancellations

International routes remain unaffected; most cuts target high-frequency domestic routes.

Smaller and remote communities prioritized to maintain essential air service.

Impacted guests will be rebooked or offered full refunds, with direct communication from the airlines.

Flexible travel policy allows changes during the affected period, including self-service options via airline apps and websites.

JetBlue Airways flight cancellations

Disruptions include major time shifts, airport changes, added connections, or cabin downgrades.

Delayed flights remain booked; canceled flights are automatically rebooked.

Customers may rebook within 5 days or request a full refund, including for seats, pets, and bags.

Spirit Airlines flight cancellations

Flexible options for delays, cancellations, and schedule changes.

Manage trips via spirit.com or the mobile app; check email for flight updates.

Canceled flights due to uncontrollable events (e.g., weather, ATC) qualify for refund, rebooking, or credit.

Canceled flights due to controllable issues (e.g., maintenance, crew) may also include hotel accommodations.

Frontier Airlines flight cancellations

Frontier expects most flights to operate as planned during FAA-directed schedule reductions starting Nov. 7.

Impacted customers will be notified via email, text, or the Frontier app.

Flights delayed 3+ hours (domestic) or 6+ hours (international) qualify for rebooking or refunds online.

Flexible travel policy allows voluntary changes or cancellations during the affected period.

Customers urged to check flight status via the Frontier app or website.

Allegiant Air flight cancellations

Safety remains the top priority during flight delays and cancellations.

Airline teams are working to minimize disruptions and assist affected travelers.

Customers should add contact info to reservations to receive updates on schedule changes.

Download the airline’s mobile app for real-time notifications and travel support.

