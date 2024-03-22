AG Miyares supports Texas law to allow state's cops to arrest illegal immigrants

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced support for a Texas law that would make illegal immigration a state crime, joining 22 other states.

Texas's state law, SB4, would allow state and local law enforcement to arrest and deport people who are in the state illegally.

The controversial law went back and forth in the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the law allowed to be enforced for several hours before a lower court put the law back on hold closer to midnight.

A last-minute hearing took place Wednesday morning, where a panel questioned the Texas solicitor general and heard arguments from the U.S. Department of Justice and the ACLU. The law remains on hold while the appeals court deliberates.

"The immigration crisis has rendered every state a border state, and I swore an oath to safeguard Virginians," said Miyares in a statement Friday. "Communities are hurting and people are scared, yet any potential solution to this public safety travesty has been blocked or ignored. When will enough be enough?"

Miyares joined Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in support of the law.

Migrants rush U.S. border in El Paso

Miyares' announcement of support comes less than 24 hours after hundreds of migrants reportedly rushed towards the border wall in El Paso, Texas on Thursday.

In video from the New York Post, a group of men could be seen pulling fencing away and running across the border as a group of guards formed a line of defense. Some migrants were able to knock over guards, while more members fo the Texas National Guard moved in to secure the area.