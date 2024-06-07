Adults and child struck by train and killed in Springfield identified

The two adults and one child who were hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Wednesday have been identified.

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Diego Arriaza, of Annandale, 28-year-old Yeraldin Pardo, of Lincolnia, and her 8-year-old child.

Fairfax County police responded to a train crash in the 7500 block of Accotink Park Road in Springfield on Wednesday at 8:29 p.m. Police say the victims were on the northbound elevated train tracks and encountered a traveling freight train.

It's believed that Arriaza was struck by the train, and Pardo and the child fell from the bridge. All three victims were declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash for the train engineer. Detectives continue to investigate if alcohol was a factor in the crash for the pedestrians.