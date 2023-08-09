Expand / Collapse search

A German man pled guilty to a mail fraud scheme after embezzling $4 million from his employer

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a German man pleaded guilty yesterday to a mail fraud scheme where he embezzled more than $4 million from his employer.

According to court documents, between 2010 and 2017, the suspect 73-year-old Gerhard Bauer, the CEO and President of a U.S. subsidiary company, embezzled more than $4 million by writing corporate checks to pay various personal expenses. He also created fake invoices to justify the expenses. 

Officials say Bauer paid over $1,490,000 for the construction of his Virginia farm, winery, and horse ranch. He also paid over $146,000 for private school tuition for his relatives.

Bauer is scheduled to be sentenced on November 7. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. 

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Featured

No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but over 194,000 winning tickets bought in Virginia
article

No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but over 194,000 winning tickets bought in Virginia

Over 194,000 winning tickets for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were purchased in Virginia, lottery officials say, even though the jackpot-winning ticket was purchased in Florida.


 