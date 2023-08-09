A German man pled guilty to a mail fraud scheme after embezzling $4 million from his employer

Authorities say a German man pleaded guilty yesterday to a mail fraud scheme where he embezzled more than $4 million from his employer.

According to court documents, between 2010 and 2017, the suspect 73-year-old Gerhard Bauer, the CEO and President of a U.S. subsidiary company, embezzled more than $4 million by writing corporate checks to pay various personal expenses. He also created fake invoices to justify the expenses.

Officials say Bauer paid over $1,490,000 for the construction of his Virginia farm, winery, and horse ranch. He also paid over $146,000 for private school tuition for his relatives.

Bauer is scheduled to be sentenced on November 7. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

