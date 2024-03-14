Adult in trauma center following motorcycle collision with vehicle in DC

A male patient has been transported to an area hospital following a motorcycle collision involving a vehicle in Northwest, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrived in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Farragut Street around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a collision. Police say the crash involved two vehicles and two scooters.

READ MORE: DC police begin enforcing first wave of Drug Free Zones Thursday

Traffic was not allowed through the 4900–500 blocks of New Hampshire Avenue between Emerson and Gallatin Streets during the time of the incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.