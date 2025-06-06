Additional speed cameras going up across Fairfax County

The Brief More speed cameras are going up across Fairfax County. There will be a 30-day warning period. Then, beginning July 15, drivers could be fined up to $100. More school zone speed cameras are also being installed, bringing it up to 19 across the county.



Drivers are being warned to slow down in Fairfax County as more speed cameras are set to be installed in the coming weeks.

Some will go live this month, while others later this summer.

What we know:

Here’s the deal: for the most part, changes will first come to Fairfax County Parkway, which is a work zone.

Starting on June 15, speed cameras will go live between Pope’s Head Road and Burke Center Parkway.

There will be a 30-day warning period. Then, beginning July 15, drivers could be fined up to $100, depending on how fast they’re going.

Dig deeper:

Later in the summer, more school zone speed cameras are coming. They’ll be placed at ten schools in total, bringing the county’s total to 19 school zones. There will be warning periods for those new ones too.

Here are the specifics:

School Zone Cameras in Progress

Effective June 2, 2025, a notice period will begin for the following 10 school zone cameras.

The 30-day warning period begins July 2 for the schools below, and citations begin Aug. 18.

Cardinal Forest Elementary School: Forrester Boulevard Mount Vernon High School/Riverside Elementary School (Shared): Old Mt. Vernon Road Belvedere Elementary School: Columbia Road

The 30-day warning period begins Aug. 18 for the schools below, and citations begin Sept. 17.

Chantilly High School: Stringfellow Road Edison High School: Franconia Road South Lakes High School/Langston Hughes Middle School/Terraset Elementary School (Shared): South Lakes Drive Marshall High School: Leesburg Pike McLean High School: Westmorland Road Robinson Secondary School/Oak View Elementary School (Shared): Sideburn Road Stone Middle School: Braddock Road

What they're saying:

One of the new locations is Belvedere Elementary School. FOX 5 spoke with nearby residents about the cameras.

"As a teacher, I believe it’s a good idea," said Nada Mustafa. "[It will] make people safer. Make kids safer."

"You know, I don’t think it’s a bad idea. It certainly changes the behavior of drivers," Anne Cullather said.

One driver even told FOX 5 they think it could help them keep their speeding in check.

"I have way too many speeding tickets, especially on New York Avenue in D.C." they said. "I should also stop speeding."

Overwhelmingly, people said they like these cameras and county leaders do too.

They cite statistics saying, so far, when it comes to making the roads safer, the cameras have worked.