Additional section of 3rd Street tunnel reopened after water-main break

D.C. city crews have reopened another section of the 3rd Street Tunnel after a water-main break shut it down earlier this week.

The northbound section of the tunnel is now open north of Massachusetts Avenue.

The southbound 3rd Street Tunnel between New York Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue remains closed.

Crews spent Monday trying to find the source of the leak – but were able to begin making repairs on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they announced that an eight-inch main running through the tunnel had been fixed.

They say the southbound tunnel lanes will likely remain closed for several days.

