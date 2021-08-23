Sinkhole causes morning traffic delays in Northwest DC

A sinkhole caused major delays Monday morning in the District.

Authorities closed both northbound and southbound lanes of the 3rd Street Tunnel in the northwest around 7:30 a.m. after the sinkhole was reported.

Multiple secondary roads were also closed due to the incident.

Repairs are being made, however, there is no word when traffic will be restored to the roadways.