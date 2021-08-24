Some lanes of 3rd Street Tunnel accessible as repairs to fix water main break continue

The 3rd Street Tunnel remained partially closed Tuesday after a water main break sent water pouring into the roadway causing major traffic backups across downtown D.C.

Emergency crews closed the tunnel Monday morning after a main that runs inside the tunnel began leaking water that pooled in the roadway. Northbound lanes into the tunnel -- from I-395 and I-695 to the Massachusetts Ave exit – opened around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Southbound lanes from Massachusetts Avenue became accessible Tuesday afternoon. The New York Avenue entrance and exit remains closed.

Crews worked to isolate the source of the leak for much of the day Monday. At least six building in the area either lost water service or were left with low water pressure. By Tuesday afternoon, officials with D.C. Water said they were transitioning from a leak investigation to making repairs. In a tweet, officials said they were trying to pinpoint the exact location of the break after identifying that it was coming from an eight inch main.

Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program released the following closure information Tuesday morning:

UPDATE: Road Closure. 3rd Street Tunnel SB/NB between NY Ave and Mass. Ave NW. Wash, DC. Northern portion of the tunnel remains closed for ongoing repairs. No access to NB tunnel from the SW/SE Fwys. NB South Capitol St open but NB traffic diverted to 2nd St/Mass Ave. Avoid area

It is unclear when the tunnel will be reopened.