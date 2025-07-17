Commercial airline to start flights at Manassas regional airport, memo indicates

The Brief Commercial flights could soon be coming to Manassas Regional Airport. Manassas Regional is the largest general aviation airport in Virginia. A memo released by Director Juan Rivera indicates that



Manassas Regional Airport could be one step closer to allowing commercial flights. It's the largest general aviation airport in Virginia, allowing people to fly their own planes.

Documents obtained by FOX 5 show that airport leadership has provided the Federal Aviation Administration with a letter indicating they would be starting airline service and the date they would start.

Memo released

What we know:

That letter sent to the Federal Aviation Administration indicates that Manassas Regional Airport would be starting commercial airline service and the date they would start.

This comes as the airport reportedly completed the required FAA certification inspection back in May.

The public memo posted online by Manassas Regional Airport Director Juan Rivera outlines the plan moving forward, including details about the airport completing the required FAA 139 certification inspection, which is mandatory for airports with commercial flights.

Additionally, a letter from the FAA’s regional director states that the purpose of the inspections was to determine if safety and operational requirements were met.

The letter goes on to commend city leaders for the "progress made throughout this process," and that the Manassas airport team’s efforts to align with federal standards is noteworthy, going on to say completion of an environmental review is next.

Residents divided

Local perspective:

Some residents are against the idea.

"I prefer it not happen because I think the noise level is going to increase besides the pollution it’s going to cause. I live in Nokesville and it’s a small community and I prefer it not happen," Nokesville resident Laura Ruhstorfer said.

But others think it could help the area and make travel more convenient for many. Those supporters say the airport will bring jobs, revenue and more flight options to the area.

"It’s definitely going to be more accessible to residents around this area, we don’t have to go to Dulles or anywhere else and it’s relatively close, so if it does end up happening I’m personally going to use it myself very often," said Manassas resident Jaden Choi.

The airport’s director says the letter from the airliner and an environmental assessment must be completed before moving forward.