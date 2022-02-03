A pair of Virginia bills aim to address health care, teacher shortage

As hospitals and school systems across the country continue to deal with staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one Virginia lawmaker hopes to address the problem through legislation.

State Senator Barbara Favola (District 31) has proposed two bills with the goal of bringing in professionals from out of state and out of the country to help.

" The healthcare workers and teachers have been on the frontline in a real crisis," Favola said. "I mean we’ve been in a pandemic for two years, and it has taken its toll."

Senate Bill 68 would allow Virginia school systems to hire licensed teachers from outside the United States under a provisional license for three years.

"We realized we have such a large number of well-trained teachers who received their licenses in a foreign country, but they are very capable and very able to teach," Favola said.

Senate Bill 68 does have the support of the Virginia Education Association, but some members have initial concerns about teachers’ credentials.

"The state Department of Education would review their credentials, would ensure that they were teachers in good standing," Favola said. "They have a pretty rigorous process, so they’ll be looking at transcripts. They’ll be looking at past teaching records. They’ll be looking at any complaints."

Senate Bill 317 would allow hospitals, dialysis facilities, and nursing homes to hire licensed health care workers from other states; they would be issued a Virginia license to practice within 90 days.

" We don’t want burnout," Favola said. "We want to ensure we can provide quality care which really does mean you need a certain number of healthcare professionals."

Favola mentioned the vetting process for health care workers would be done through a national database, health care systems already use.

"Where if any complaints happened to be filed or if there were any disciplinary actions taken that information is accessible," she explained.

Another portion of Senate Bill 317 encourages a reciprocal agreement between Virginia and states surrounding Virginia; allowing a physician to achieve a medical license in 20 calendar days.

FOX 5 did reach out to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association about this bill and received this statement:

At a time when hospitals continue to face staffing challenges that have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent record-breaking surge in cases and hospitalizations, Senate Bill 317 is a welcome measure to enhance flexibilities that can assist health care providers in addressing staffing shortages. VHHA supports this legislation, and we are appreciative of Senator Favola and Senator Dunnavant for sponsoring it.

Senate Bill 68 has passed through the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates and awaits the Governor’s signature.

Senate Bill 317 passed through the Senate and awaits a hearing in the House. It would go into effect as soon as it becomes law.