9:30 Club, other DC area music venues drop proof of COVID vaccine requirement

Some of the D.C. area's most popular music venues are dropping their proof of COVID vaccine requirements for patrons.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox says the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem and Merriweather Post Pavilion have dropped the proof of vaccine mandates for concert-goers but are still requesting staff be fully vaccinated and require that they wear masks on the job.

Audrey Fix Schaefer, the spokesperson for I.M.P., the company in charge of those venues, says they encourage patrons to be vaccinated and wear masks -- but will not require it.

"If an artist requires patrons to be vaccinated and/or masked, we naturally comply with their request, and inform ticket buyers as soon as is possible," Schaefer told FOX 5.

"We have always approached this using the best information available," Schaefer continued. "Like workers going back to their offices or people flying or taking trains, people are mitigating the virus's impact with vaccines, which are plentiful and accessible for free in this country. We hope people continue to keep up to date on the science and do what's right for themselves and their families."

Several D.C. area universities have reinstated indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise in parts of the region. Philadelphia reinstated their mask mandate beginning April 18 amid rising COVID-19 case counts in their area.