93 years in prison for man who pulled trigger of gun that didn't fire: state's attorney

The Brief A Virginia man was sentenced to 93 years in prison for attempting to shoot a woman in the head, but the gun misfired. David Clayton Hanson was found guilty of multiple assault and firearm charges; the victim had an active protective order against him. Hanson fled the scene but was apprehended; the court emphasized the significant emotional harm caused to the victims.



What we know:

David Clayton Hanson was found guilty of numerous assault and firearm charges in December of last year. Authorities say that on November 18, 2021 Hanson held a handgun to the back of the a woman’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not successfully discharge.

Man sentenced to 93 years for failed shooting attempt

Hanson fled the scene and was chased by a second victim. He discarded the weapon before he was taken into custody.

Authorities say the victim had an active Virginia protective order against Hanson after he made prior threats to kill her.

"Mr. Hanson presented a great danger to the community and this domestic violence victim, who already held an active Virginia protective order meant to protect her," said Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith. "I am pleased that the Court sentenced the Defendant in a way that incapacitates him and ensures her safety."

Court highlights emotional harm and ongoing danger

"You caused significant emotional harm to the two victims, while putting them in physical danger," said Judge Julie Solt. "I don’t know how someone could make a choice to kill the parent of his own children. This court has no confidence that you could be out in society as a law abiding citizen."

"My family and I have been profoundly impacted," the victim told the court. "My children will now grow up without being in a constant state of fear and threat of violence."

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said the sentences for the most significant charges will run consecutively.