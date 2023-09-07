9 years later family still seeking answers in Hoggle children disappearance

Nine years after then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle were last seen, their family is still searching for answers.

The two youngest children of Catherine Hoggle disappeared on September 7, 2014. They were last seen in their mother’s care and have never been found.

Hoggle was arrested days later and charged initially with misdemeanor offenses. Three years later, Montgomery County prosecutors secured an indictment charging her with two counts of first-degree murder.

In December 2017, a judge initially ruled that Hoggle was incompetent to stand trial, concluding that she was a danger to herself or to others. Under state law, authorities have five years to restore Hoggle to competence before the charges must be dismissed.

Citing that limit, a judge dismissed both counts of first-degree murder last November and ordered Hoggle involuntarily committed because she remains a danger to herself and others.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Age-progressed images show Sarah Hoggle at 6-years-old and Jacob Hoggle at 4-years-old (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Hoggle had a history of schizophrenia and was treated with antipsychotic medications following her arrest. She had been held in a maximum-security psychiatric hospital since her 2014 arrest.

At the time charges were dropped, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said that he was prepared to charge her again with murder if she were to be released.

Troy Turner, the children’s father, said he believes that Hoggle is mentally ill, but feigning incompetency,

"This fight’s not over for me and my family," Turner said to the Associated Press last year. "We’re going to continue to pursue justice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report