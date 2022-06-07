9-year-old boy struck by car in Southeast DC dies

A 9-year-old boy struck by a car in Southeast DC in December has died, according to lawyers representing the family.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Kaidyn Green, a former student at Kipp Honor Academy, died at home on Thursday. Kaidyn was struck by a car on Dec. 10 while leaving KIPP DC in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road SE.

Kaidyn Green (PHOTO: Family of Kaidyn Green)

Kaidyn had recently returned home following months of hospitalization and intensive rehabilitation, according to a press release. His injuries resulted in permanent paralysis from the neck down.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 9-year-old boy hit by car in Southeast DC in critical condition, family says

"The family wishes to express its appreciation to all the doctors and medical staff who provided outstanding care to Kaidyn," the press release reads. "He was an exceptionally good-hearted child who always smiled despite his critical medical condition. The family wishes to thank all who provided them with their love and support during this very painful and difficult time."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A speed camera has been installed on Wheeler Rd. and Congress St. SE near the school.