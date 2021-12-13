9-year-old boy hit by car in Southeast DC in critical condition, family says

A 9-year-old boy hit by a car in Southeast D.C. on Friday is in critical condition and on life support, according to his family.

A statement from the family’s attorney identifies the child as Kaidyn Green and says his mother appreciates the outpouring of concern from the community.

Attorney Keith Watters said Kaidyn will have major surgery this week.

Kaidyn Green (PHOTO: Family of Kaidyn Green)

The boy was struck leaving KIPP DC in the 3300 block of Wheeler Rd. Friday afternoon. D.C. Police said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

On Monday, a speed camera was installed on Wheeler Rd. and Congress St. SE near the school.

The area where Kaidyn was hit is one community members have long complained about according to ANC Commissioner Salim Adofo. Another person, a man, was hit in the vicinity on Monday.

"We put in a traffic safety request earlier this year. DDOT has done the investigation and responded. They’re implementing some elements of the road diet as we speak," said Adolfo. "They’re going to decrease the number of lanes down on Wheeler Road because we have two schools on the street we have several schools in the area."

Adofo said another speed camera will be installed in the area soon.

Also on Friday, a second 9-year-old boy was hit by a car as he was biking home from school in Northeast D.C., a hit-and-run that was caught on camera.

FOX 5 spoke to Peter Dziekan Sunday. He had to get 16 stitches in his face according to his father.

FOX 5 cameras captured drivers running stop signs and speeding on Monday morning where the crash occurred on 21st and Gayles streets.

DDOT had a crew in the neighborhood to talk to residents and assess what kind of safety improvements can happen immediately, according to a statement provided to FOX 5.

D.C. has been trying for years to stop these kinds of crashes and eliminate serious traffic injuries and deaths. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Vision Zero initiative began in 2015 with the goal to bring traffic fatalities to zero by 2024.

Instead, the numbers have been rising. The city has seen more traffic deaths this year than any time in the last decade, 39 so far according to online records.

Vision Zero is now facing a city audit. Auditor Kathy Patterson said the initial research phase is almost done.

"It’s gotten much more dire over the last two years when you look at what the numbers have done, and not just in the District, but nationally," Patterson said. "And so the plans that we’ve put in place starting in 2015 going forward to take a look at what has actually happened in contrast with what the plans were—that’s really the focus of our audit."

Patterson said the end of June is the target date for the audit report.