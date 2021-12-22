9-year-old struck by car in Southeast DC could be paralyzed from neck down, family says

The mother of a 9-year-old boy struck by a car in Southeast DC this month says his doctors believe he will be paralyzed from the neck down.

Kaidyn Green's mother says Kaidyn successfully underwent a bronchoscopy to assist in the healing of his lungs which were badly damaged from the accident.

Kaidyn was struck by a car on Dec. 10 while leaving KIPP DC in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road SE.

"It is with a heavy heart that [Kaidyn's mother] must report that the doctors believe Kaidyn will be paralyzed from the neck down," a statement from the family says. "Nevertheless, she remains hopeful that the surgery will successfully restore some of his abilities. Kaidyn is a strong and courageous 9-year-old who is alert and aware of his condition. His mother has remained by his bedside at Children’s National Hospital since the accident. She wishes to express her gratitude to the professional and caring doctors and medical staff at the hospital. She also wishes to express her gratitude for all the messages of concern and expressions of sympathy for Kaidyn and for his full recovery."

A speed camera has been installed on Wheeler Rd. and Congress St. SE near the school.