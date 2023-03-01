9-year-old boy brings knife to Charles County elementary school, threatens classmate: sheriff

Authorities say a 9-year-old student at a Charles County elementary school brought a knife into class and threatened a classmate Tuesday.

Officers say students notified staff members at Diggs Elementary School in Waldorf to the situation.

The knife was recovered and the school resource officer was notified. The knife is believed to be an X-Acto knife.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says the boy cannot be charged due to his age but Juvenile Services have been notified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.