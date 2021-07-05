9-year-old boy among 3 injured by illegal fireworks in Carroll County

A 9-year-old boy was among three people injured by illegal fireworks in Carroll County over the weekend, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office.

The three separate incidents kept local emergency crews and fire officials busy on July 4.

Investigators say the 9-year-old was sitting with his parents when a box of fireworks exploded – causing second and third-degree burns.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 2400 block of Mount Ventus Road in Manchester around 10 p.m.

The boy is reportedly in stable condition, despite suffering severe burn to his upper body.

The investigation is still underway, and charges may be filed pending consultation with the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

Carroll Hospital later notified Deputy State Fire Marshals that two adults walked into the emergency room following firework injuries.

Investigators learned that the two people included a 48-year-old man who sustained second-degree burns to both legs and a 35-year-old male who suffered an eye injury from sparks from a bottle rocket.

