82-year-old man killed in Capitol Heights crash

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Capitol Heights Thursday.

Officials say the fatal collision happened in an unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 82-year-old William Herbert Wells.

Around 3:15 p.m. on June 17, officers responded to the 400 block of Ritchie Road for a collision involving two vehicles.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Frederick County authorities warn about scam that threatens arrest if payment isn’t made

The investigation revealed that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Ritchie Road.

Police say Wells, who was driving a minivan, was making a left turn onto Ritchie Road from Old Ritchie Road and collided with the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.