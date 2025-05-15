80-year-old man arrested in Fairfax County for attempting to abduct girl near school: police

The Brief 80-year-old man arrested in Fairfax County. Suspect allegedly tried to abduct a girl near school. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant.



An 80-year-old man has been jailed without bond after he allegedly inappropriately touched and attempted to abduct a girl near a school in Fairfax County, authorities said.

Suspect attempted abduction

What we know:

Police responded to the 13300 block of Hungerford Place on Monday around 8:40 a.m. after the child reported being approached by the suspect, identified by investigators as Ramon Herrera.

Authorities say Herrera grabbed and inappropriately touched the girl while she was walking near Hutchinson Elementary School. She managed to escape, and Herrera fled the area.

Herrera has been charged with multiple offenses, including abduction with intent to defile. He is being held without bond. Police have not disclosed the victim’s exact age but confirmed she is under 13.

Investigation remains ongoing

Neighbors expressed concern over the incident, calling it scary given the number of children walking to school in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant. Anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.