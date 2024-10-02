8-year-old boy missing from DC neighborhood

D.C. police are asking the public for help locating an 8-year-old boy missing from the District.

Jahaziel Brown was last seen Tuesday night in the 3000 block of Sherman Avenue in northwest Washington.

Brown is described by police as a black male, 4'1" tall, 109 pounds, with a medium complexion, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black/white Jordans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.