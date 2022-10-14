8-year-old abducted from Prince George's County found safe
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police have found the 8-year-old child who was abducted from Prince George's County by her mother on Thursday.
According to Prince George’s County Police, 8-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
Police say her mother, identified as Christian Whitfield, does not have custody of the child.
Police released the following photo of Christian:
Christian Whitfield (Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department)
Investigators believed the two left the area in a dark blue 2007 KIA Rondo with MD tag 6ES1113.
Police provided this stock image of the car:
Kia Rondo stock image. (Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department)
She was last seen wearing a Pokémon shirt.
Police did not believe the child was in immediate danger.