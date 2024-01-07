8 puppies missing after suspect steals woman's car from U Street alleyway

D.C. police are searching for several puppies that were taken by a suspect who stole a woman's car in Southeast.

The car with the eight puppies inside was taken from the 1700 block of U Street, SE, just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

The victim told police she had her car keys with her and thought she had locked the door after loading the eight puppies into the vehicle. But the vehicle was unlocked and running next to her house.

The woman told police she couldn't have been in the house for more than a couple of minutes, but when she came back outside, the car was no longer in the alleyway where it was parked.

The car has since been recovered but the dogs are still missing. They are described as 5-week-old American bulldogs with dark coloring and white markings.

Anyone who has any information about the location of these puppies or information about the suspect is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

