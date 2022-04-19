8-month-old shot in hand during Waldorf home invasion; DC man arrested

A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with a shooting where an 8-month-old boy was injured after being struck in the hand in Waldorf.

Delvonte Elmore, 27, was located and arrested on Monday. He faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges.

Delvonte Elmore (Photo: Charles County Police Department)

The shooting occurred on April 14 at 12:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Gallery Place. An investigation showed two men forced their way inside the residence and encountered a woman who was inside holding her 8-month-old son.

The suspects broke into the apartment looking for another person who was not there. The suspect pointed a handgun at the woman’s head at which time a struggle ensued, and the gun discharged striking the infant in his hand.

The infant, who had a serious injury, was flown to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

Investigators are pursuing leads relating to the second suspect. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. The investigation is ongoing.