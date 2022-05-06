77-year-old dies after traffic stop in Warren County; Body camera video released

Bodycam video of a traffic stop involving a 77-year-old man who died two weeks after the encounter has been released by the Front Royal Police Department.

Ralph Ennis was stopped by Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies on April 2 around 1:21 a.m. for going 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. WSCO says Ennis was also driving erratically.

Ennis refused to yield to the deputy’s emergency vehicle even after displaying emergency lights and siren, the WSCO says. The WCSO Patrol Supervisor requested the assistance of the Front Royal Police Department.

Ennis then entered the parking lot of the Royal Farms gas and convenience store, continued to the 7-11 Store at 251 Crooked Run Plaza and parked his truck in a parking area adjacent to the store.

Additional WCSO deputies and a Front Royal Police Officer arrived on scene.

A WCSO deputy gave commands to Ennis to exit his truck, which he did, and immediately walked toward the deputies. Ennis refused to comply with commands to stop, turn around and drop his vehicle's keys, which he held in his hand.

WCSO says Ennis’ continued failure to comply resulted in a deputy approaching Ennis from behind, and grabbing his arms in an attempt to control Ennis and place him under arrest. The deputy continued to give him commands to stop resisting, drop the keys and place his hands behind his back as Ennis was escorted several feet away to the rear of his pickup truck.

While attempting to restrain Ennis, two deputies and Ennis fell over the protruding trailer hitch of his pickup truck.

WCSO says Ennis sustained non-life-threatening injuries, such as a cut to the ring finger of his right hand caused by the jagged edge of his truck tailgate, and a cut above his right brow near his forehead.

The deputies were able to handcuff Ennis without further incident, sat him upright in the recovery position and treated his head and hand wound as additional medical assistance was summoned.

Ennis was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and while conversing with doctors it was determined he was exhibiting signs of a hemorrhage within his head and was soon transported by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center for further evaluation.

Ennis was exhibiting signs of having cognitive issues consistent with dementia or Alzheimer’s and mental health assistance was sought through Northwestern Community Services. Conversations with his family revealed Ennis had a history of mental illness and dementia.

The WCSO was notified on April 15 by an Investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia that Ralph Ennis had passed away under the care of Blueridge Hospice of Winchester, Virginia.

The WCSO requested and was granted a full medical examination of Mr. Ennis, which was conducted on April 15 with the knowledge and support of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The actual cause of death is pending official notification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The April 2 encounter was not Ennis' first encounter with the WCSO. A Silver Alert was entered on March 11 for Ennis by the Pennsylvania State Police. Officials tracked him through his cell phone and found he was moving southbound along Interstate 81 from the City of Winchester into Warren County.

This information was broadcasted to WCSO deputies, who began checking various areas throughout the county in an attempt to locate Ennis and his silver 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a Pennsylvania registration.

A WCSO Sergeant located Ennis at the Main Street Pawn at 12:40 p.m. near Chester Street and Main Street in the Town of Front Royal.

Ennis' son advised he was willing to pick up his father, but WSCO says Ennis' family was ultimately unable to pick him up in a timely manner. A local businessman offered to let Ennis stay at his shop until family arrived to assume care for him.

The WCSO Sergeant contacted Social Services and advised them that a safety plan for Ennis was developed. The Pennsylvania State Police was notified of the safe recovery of Ennis and he was removed from the alert system.

WCSO says there was no further contact with Ennis by the WCSO until April 2.

WCSO confirmed Ennis was in the care of two local hospitals and hospice between April 2 and the early morning hours of April 15 when the WCSO was made aware of his death in the care of Blueridge Hospice of Winchester, Virginia.

A press release from WSCO reads in part:

Not only has the Sheriff’s Office welcomed the criminal investigation being conducted by the Virginia State Police, this office had already contacted the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and requested a special prosecutor be assigned in assisting the state police, which was confirmed by Mr. John Bell as a best practice for legal scrutiny. The WCSO was also the agency first requesting the autopsy of Mr. Ennis, which was initiated a short nine and half hours after his death.

Sheriff Butler recognizes this incident will generate public interest, and perhaps scrutiny; however, wants to ensure the community his office is doing their due diligence under the law. This includes the internal administrative review of the pursuit, traffic stop, and the arrest contact by WCSO deputies with Mr. Ennis in accordance to its policies and procedures. To achieve this in an objective and fair manner, Major Driskill confirms that the WCSO will convene a Board of Inquiry to review the use of force related to the detention of Mr. Ennis. This board of inquiry is intended to review all facts or information to resolve an allegation of misconduct in the event of a police shooting, death, or serious injury of an officer or citizen killed or injured incident to any law-enforcement actions.

The board of inquiry will consist of five senior, command staff officers, to include a nearby law enforcement agency or the state police. When empaneled, the board will review all the facts and make a recommendation pertaining to any disciplinary action to the Sheriff. The board chairman shall write, in a memorandum to the file, a summary of the proceedings, names of board members, and the board’s recommendations and findings.

Sheriff Butler reminds the public he will refrain from judgement until all the facts have been gathered and evaluated by those tasked with its review, including the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Virginia State Police, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

The WCSO has placed one deputy on paid administrative leave and one deputy was re-assigned to administrative duties, which is a practice to safeguard personnel, the public and the process itself.

The WCSO asks for the public’s assistance in that anyone having information relevant to this incident to please contact Major Jeffrey Driskill of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540 636-5922 or by email at jdriskill@warrencountysheriff.org. The WCSO is conducting an internal investigation of the incident and compliance with established policy, training and procedures.