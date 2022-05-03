Fairfax County police believe they know where Hannah Choi murder suspect is

Fairfax County police say they have an idea where the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and disposing of her body in a Maryland park may be hiding.

Joel Mosso Merino, 27, could be in police custody soon, according to officials.

Police tell FOX 5 they think the suspect is out of state, but there’s always a possibility he could re-enter the DMV.

Fairfax County detectives have been searching for Merino since the beginning of March when they believe he held a "goodbye dinner" with Hannah Choi — the night she disappeared.

Initially, detectives learned that prior to the murder, Merino planned to fly to Los Angeles on March 8. Detectives were waiting for him to arrive at the airport, but he never arrived. Instead, Merino traveled to Georgia.

Police believe Merino killed Choi, 35, in the Alexandria townhome they shared, then drove to Charles County to dump her body in a wooded area in Piscataway Park.

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 show Choi's friends told Fairfax County police things were out of place at the former couple's home, including open windows and doors, and missing sheets from her bedroom.

Man charged with murder in missing Fairfax Co. woman case

An affidavit outlined a conversation Merino's nephew says he had with his uncle. Merino allegedly told the nephew he argued with Choi, was drunk, and pushed her.

The court docs also show police later found the car with Choi's bedsheets inside with what appeared to be blood stains on them.

Advertisement

Police have charged Merino with second-degree murder and he remains one of Fairfax County's most wanted. There is a $40,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.