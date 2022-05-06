$20K in eyeglass frames stolen by smash-and-grab thieves in Fairfax County

Authorities say thieves stole over $20,000 eyeglass frames from a MyEyeDr. in the Alexandria section o Fairfax County.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 19 in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway.

Police say four male suspects entered the business; smashed the glass display cases and stole the frames.

Officials say the suspects are between the ages of 17 and 23-years-old. Surveillance video of the incident was released showing them dressed in disguises. A fifth suspect was waiting in a getaway vehicle described as an older-model black Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black hubcaps.

Investigators say they are aware of similar incident in the D.C. region. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).